Willow Creek Wealth Management Upped Its Position in Berkley W R (WRB) as Shares Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $3.72 Million as Stock Rose

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 39,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 344,169 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.19M, up from 304,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 42,827 shares to 717,333 shares, valued at $56.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 10,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,676 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mason Street has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alley Co Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,543 shares. Whitnell And Co owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 52,330 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,397 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Argent Trust accumulated 3,977 shares. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 0.09% or 6,081 shares. 716 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 614,058 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.11% or 155,986 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,004 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

