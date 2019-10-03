Willow Creek Wealth Management Raised Position in Berkley W R (WRB) by $356,135; Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 9,110 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.70M, up from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 544,363 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 29,500 shares to 529,780 shares, valued at $42.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.20 million shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $133.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 398,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

