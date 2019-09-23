Willow Creek Wealth Management Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; Price Michael F Has Trimmed Hess (HES) Position By $2.21 Million

Price Michael F decreased Hess Corporation (HES) stake by 51.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 35,000 shares as Hess Corporation (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Price Michael F holds 33,282 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 68,282 last quarter. Hess Corporation now has $20.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 3.64M shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc acquired 5,479 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 16,438 shares with $1.08M value, up from 10,959 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80 million shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

Price Michael F increased Jefferies Financial Group stake by 17,500 shares to 467,500 valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) stake by 88,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by HeS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $69 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.34% above currents $65.67 stock price. Hess had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2.76 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc has 51,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares. Asset Inc has 0% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Advisor Prns Lc holds 0.18% or 22,853 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 7,500 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Piedmont Investment accumulated 3,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.02 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 1.42M shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 226,969 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.03% invested in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 4,612 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES).