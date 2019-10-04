Willow Creek Wealth Management Increases Stake in Berkley W R (WRB); Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $43.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 398,330 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 2.24M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

