Willow Creek Wealth Management Increases Position in Berkley W R (WRB); As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Valuation Declined, Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Stake by $928,305

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 294,930 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 68.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 15,526 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 461,989 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 4,721 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,307 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.01% or 1,502 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 36,177 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 9,664 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 89,160 are owned by Raymond James And. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 19,541 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 1,067 shares. Architects reported 3,885 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 3,801 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 1.47M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De holds 346,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP had bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 13,850 shares to 40,926 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.