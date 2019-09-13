Willow Creek Wealth Management Holds Stake in Berkley W R (WRB); Dupont Capital Management Trimmed Paccar (PCAR) Holding as Shares Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 18,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 59,703 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 77,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 1.60M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 493,134 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 201,809 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 110,168 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Heritage Investors Mgmt has 223,313 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 273,809 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 6,394 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 0.49% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited owns 1.53M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.07% or 19,817 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% stake. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 1,959 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Smithfield owns 155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 132 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68,028 shares to 80,626 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.