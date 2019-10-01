Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $356,135 as Share Value Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $64.47 Million as Shares Declined

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.63 million, down from 5.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Investment Management invested in 0.58% or 57,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2.42 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 4.49 million shares. Capital Investment Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,099 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 1,250 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 5.36 million shares stake. Westchester Cap Mngmt invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 7,078 shares. 10.59M are held by Raymond James &. Grimes And stated it has 73,280 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct invested 2.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cambridge Investment Incorporated reported 995,460 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,644 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% or 56,223 shares. De Burlo Grp accumulated 5,205 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 799,352 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $125.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In Com by 46,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

