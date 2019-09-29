Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Raised Position in Berkley W R (WRB); As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 8,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 78,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 87,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 135,354 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.99M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 27,570 shares to 210,892 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 3.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 262,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested in 10,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 72,049 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 1,635 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,100 shares. Engaged Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.43% or 379,400 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 78,980 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 33,700 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.08% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 47,869 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health, Inc. Common Stock (MGLN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by Flooding in Texas – Business Wire” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Magellan Rx Management’s Second Annual Employer Market Insights Report Highlights Market Dynamics and Opportunities for Traditional and Specialty Drugs – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.