Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; As Digital Realty Reit (DLR) Shares Declined, Payden & Rygel Has Increased Holding by $456,300

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (DLR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 215,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, up from 211,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Digital Realty Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ltd Ca holds 0.59% or 21,248 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.32M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Madrona Financial Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,095 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers owns 0.19% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 177,416 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 36,196 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 471,518 shares. 2,662 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 75,165 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Zevin Asset Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,163 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Cos Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 132,676 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.93% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Legg Mason holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 330 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

