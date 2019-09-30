Willow Creek Wealth Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $528,105; Harvey Partners Lowered F M C (FMC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.17M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 56,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Circle owns 400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Llc has 0.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 925,987 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 275,344 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc New York has 0.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 143,650 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 54,991 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 6,897 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 25,314 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Middleton And Ma has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,349 shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Llc reported 70,866 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 2.92M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.05% or 207,545 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Limited has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 167,971 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 334,760 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 80,260 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc reported 126,009 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.34% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 20,224 are held by Cipher L P. Etrade Cap Limited Liability reported 37,772 shares. 4,233 are held by Landscape Mgmt Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 58,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 18,358 shares. Northern Tru owns 2.52M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp holds 0.02% or 90,481 shares. Cambridge Company invested in 0.05% or 11,162 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Regions has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 13,829 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cove Street Llc invested in 79,433 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 331 shares.