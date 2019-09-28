Willow Creek Wealth Management Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $528,105; Share Price Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares to 717,721 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Fairfax Fincl Hldg Ltd Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 298,000 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 20,450 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc invested in 0.06% or 8,457 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 177,011 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 138,359 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 19,404 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept reported 24,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Llc owns 7,005 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,344 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment owns 232,455 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 426,472 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Novare Ltd Liability Company has 0.98% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,841 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 4,357 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 15,434 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated invested in 0.83% or 33,705 shares. American Service Inc accumulated 21,292 shares. 4.59M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. First City Cap Management Incorporated has 23,978 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 20,141 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa invested in 2.11% or 232,892 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated invested in 38,369 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,124 shares stake.

