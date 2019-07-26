Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Reaches $198.70 52-Week High; Lifetime Brands (LCUT)’s Sentiment Is 1

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 20 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 20 sold and trimmed stakes in Lifetime Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.19 million shares, down from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lifetime Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 19 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high and has $210.62 target or 6.00% above today’s $198.70 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.68B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $210.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.54B more. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.7. About 166,106 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 13.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Willis Towers Watson names new head of Bermuda captive business; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 10/04/2018 – Voluntary benefits now viewed as essential, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 05/04/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson 1Q EPS $1.61; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 12/04/2018 – Commercial property rate hikes ease but insurance buyers still face upward pricing pressure for remainder of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Workplace Automation to Nearly Double in Indonesia in The Next 3 Years – Willis Towers Watson; 11/05/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: Sources: Willis Towers Watson eyes office move in Center City; 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – EYEONID GROUP AND BROKER WILLIS AB, (WILLIS TOWERS WATSON) HAS SIGNED A LOI

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 3,551 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 466,758 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.87% invested in the company for 477,113 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.32% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 193,000 shares.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $185.79 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 36.69 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.7 per share. WLTW’s profit will be $227.45M for 28.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.98 actual earnings per share reported by Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.94% negative EPS growth.