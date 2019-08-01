Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Reaches $197.91 52-Week High; Last Week Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. See Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high and has $207.81 target or 5.00% above today’s $197.91 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.58 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $207.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.28 billion more. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.91. About 179,652 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 22.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.71, EST. $2.66; 21/03/2018 – Willis Towers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson launches the Global Ecosystem Resilience Facility; 13/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson announces program for RIMS 2018; 05/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Launches Cyber Tool to Identify Hidden Cyber Risks; 25/05/2018 – Willis Towers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Willis Towers Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – U.S. commercial insurance prices edge slightly higher during the fourth quarter; 15/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson becomes the first global insurance broker to be granted a full license in China

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $164 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by M Partners. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Willis Towers (WLTW) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Willis Towers Watson completes acquisition of TRANZACT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Willis Towers Watson launches drone disruption action plan – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Willis Towers (WLTW) to Report Q2 Earnings: Will It Beat? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.58 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 33.84 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 100,475 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,060 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 2,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 30,992 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 18,037 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 83,823 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 908,238 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 123,190 shares. Sit Associate reported 89,300 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 19 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 193,243 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 44,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Com holds 10,110 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 12,787 shares.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.