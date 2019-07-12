Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Reaches $195.75 52-Week High; Fastenal Company (FAST) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high and has $211.41 target or 8.00% above today’s $195.75 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.35 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $211.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.03 billion more. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 58,237 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 13.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 13/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson announces program for RIMS 2018; 11/05/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: Sources: Willis Towers Watson eyes office move in Center City; 12/03/2018 – U.S. commercial insurance prices edge slightly higher during the fourth quarter; 07/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson 1Q Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – BenefitView™ enhancements enable employers to continuously monitor and support all Medicare-eligible retirees; 09/05/2018 – Less than half of U.S. workers willing to pay more for better health care benefits, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 29/05/2018 – Willis Towers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN FORENSIC; 21/03/2018 – Willis Towers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Subdued markets – lively M&A: Willis Re 1st View

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22500 highest and $164 lowest target. $206.67’s average target is 5.58% above currents $195.75 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WLTW in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2 with “Market Perform”. SunTrust maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) rating on Thursday, July 11. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. Barclays Capital maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $20500 target.

More notable recent Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More than one in 10 firms losing over $10 million due to cyber attacks according to Willis Towers Watson and ESI ThoughtLab – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Willis Re delivers US wildfire risk underwriting insight to clients – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WLTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willis Towers Watson launches unique approach for mid-market clients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.35 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 33.47 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Analysts await Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.7 per share. WLTW’s profit will be $227.88 million for 27.81 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.98 actual EPS reported by Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.94% negative EPS growth.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.75 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.