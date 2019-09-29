Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) EPS Estimated At $1.30; Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 10.71% above currents $76.48 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by JP Morgan. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.30 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.52% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. WLTW’s profit would be $167.69M giving it 37.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s analysts see -26.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $192.7. About 551,528 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 22.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – SIGNS LOI WITH WILLIS TOWERS WATSON; 13/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson announces program for RIMS 2018; 09/05/2018 – Workplace Automation to Nearly Double in Indonesia in The Next 3 Years – Willis Towers Watson; 03/04/2018 – Subdued markets — lively M&A: Willis Re 1st View; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.88 TO $10.12, EST. $9.66; 24/05/2018 – Eyeonid Group AB: Eyeonid Group AB (publ) and Willis Towers Watson has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI); 21/03/2018 – Willis Towers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.71, EST. $2.66; 12/04/2018 – Commercial property rate hikes ease but insurance buyers still face upward pricing pressure for remainder of 2018; 05/03/2018 Willis Towers Watson appoints Alexis Faber chief operating officer, Corporate Risk and Broking

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 289,060 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Retain Its BDO Plant in Lima, Ohio, to Ensure Consistent Supply for Internal Needs; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Its Composites Segment; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND SEES FISCAL ’18 ADJ. EPS $3.30 TO $3.50, EST. $3.17; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND INC. BOARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11% TO $0.25/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global 20.6% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 42,454 shares or 68.86% less from 136,335 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 2,606 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,515 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Management reported 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bruce & Co, Illinois-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 46.32 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22500 highest and $164 lowest target. $209.83’s average target is 8.89% above currents $192.7 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 16 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.