Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 186 2.95 N/A 5.84 33.42 eHealth Inc. 76 5.78 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and eHealth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and eHealth Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3% eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, eHealth Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, eHealth Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. eHealth Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Analyst Ratings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and eHealth Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00 eHealth Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 6.85% upside potential and an average price target of $209.83. On the other hand, eHealth Inc.’s potential upside is 68.28% and its average price target is $132.25. Based on the data shown earlier, eHealth Inc. is looking more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and eHealth Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 85.78% respectively. 0.6% are Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are eHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55% eHealth Inc. 19.46% 17.13% 85.83% 75.67% 351.68% 170.04%

For the past year Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was less bullish than eHealth Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats eHealth Inc.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.