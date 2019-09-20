Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to pay $0.65 on Oct 15, 2019; Jefferies Group Has Cut Cisco Sys (Call) (CSCO) Position By $4.06 Million

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO) stake by 39.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 75,200 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 113,800 shares with $6.23 million value, down from 189,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc (Call) now has $208.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) is expected to pay $0.65 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:WLTW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s current price of $198.20 translates into 0.33% yield. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $198.2. About 283,262 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 22.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 19/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson expands strategic partnership to Plug and Play’s newest innovation platform; 08/05/2018 – Emerging data sources and advanced analytics provide an expanding universe full of promise for insurers; 25/05/2018 – Willis Towers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – EYEONID GROUP AND BROKER WILLIS AB, (WILLIS TOWERS WATSON) HAS SIGNED A LOI; 12/03/2018 – U.S. commercial insurance prices edge slightly higher during the fourth quarter; 24/05/2018 – Eyeonid Group AB: Eyeonid Group AB (publ) and Willis Towers Watson has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI); 28/03/2018 – Gender differences on saving for retirement linked to financial needs, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 05/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIS TOWERS WATSON’S RATINGS AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Franck Pinette joins Willis Re as Managing Director of EMEA Life & Health; 09/05/2018 – Workplace Automation to Nearly Double in Indonesia in The Next 3 Years – Willis Towers Watson

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22500 highest and $164 lowest target. $209.83’s average target is 5.87% above currents $198.2 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 15 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, April 8.

Another recent and important Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “$130 Looks Like a Ceiling on Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.57 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019.

