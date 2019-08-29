Willis Lee Insider Purchase for 600 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA); Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding By $2.24 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 56,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 915,580 shares with $37.50M value, down from 971,580 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $211.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 2.57 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,150 shares to 50,350 valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 19,200 shares and now owns 105,200 shares. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was raised too.

The stock increased 9.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 108,569 shares traded or 72.45% up from the average. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) has declined 41.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $149.52 million. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases.

