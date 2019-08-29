Willis Lee Bought $1572 Worth of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA) Stock; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. City Office REIT has $13.5000 highest and $12 lowest target. $12.75’s average target is -4.49% below currents $13.35 stock price. City Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. See City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $13.5000 Maintain

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 262,455 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $529.09 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,214 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 503,288 shares. Avenir Corp has 0.18% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 152,575 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 13,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc accumulated 27,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset invested in 2.12M shares. Fmr Lc holds 2,760 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co holds 0.37% or 484,800 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.15 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 36,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 22,070 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company stated it has 6,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 112,842 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

The Vice Chairman & COO of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, Willis Lee, has just acquired – 600 shares of the company he’s leading and supervising – coming to a total trade of $1,572 US Dollars (this based on share price of $2.6). Willis is trying to increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last 30 days. He purchased another 1,600 shares worth $4,922 USD. This information is according to a SEC report dated 29-08-2019. The chance of this acquisition remaining a secret is very little because it’s new, with the Vice Chairman & COO now holding 263,145 shares —- that is 0.55% of the Company’s total market cap.

