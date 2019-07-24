Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Reaches $64.48 High on Jul, 24; METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MTWTF) Shorts Lowered By 1.45%

The stock of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) reached all time high today, Jul, 24 and still has $69.64 target or 8.00% above today’s $64.48 share price. This indicates more upside for the $378.84M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $69.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $30.31 million more. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 4,846 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) has risen 73.89% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 18/05/2018 – DE LA RUE PLC – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS APPOINTED HELEN WILLIS AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Point72 Is Said to Hire Caxton’s Willis for Asia Macro Expansion; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Big Ticket: Sting and Bruce Willis Sell Central Park West Duplexes; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Willis Lease Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLFC); 13/03/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 4Q EPS $6.75; 23/05/2018 – Rugby-Wasps flanker Willis faces year out with knee injury; 04/05/2018 – The Long Trip Up Chicago’s Willis Tower Will Soon Be Much Faster; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.00

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $378.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.16 million shares or 2.12% less from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 534,268 shares. Strs Ohio owns 15,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Limited Com holds 25,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC). Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0% in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC). Price T Rowe Md invested in 6,555 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 27,634 shares. Citigroup accumulated 753 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 145,734 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5,601 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 25,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

