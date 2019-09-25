Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 38.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 17.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19.00% 2.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation N/A 54 6.92 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.29 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 8.40%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s competitors are 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s peers beat Willis Lease Finance Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.