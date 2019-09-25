Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 38.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 17.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|19.00%
|2.80%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|N/A
|54
|6.92
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Willis Lease Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.29
|2.75
The competitors have a potential upside of 8.40%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|-3.19%
|5.6%
|25.5%
|62.79%
|102.04%
|79.91%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.63 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s competitors are 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.
Dividends
Willis Lease Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s peers beat Willis Lease Finance Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.
