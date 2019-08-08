Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 17.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|19.00%
|2.80%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|N/A
|49
|6.92
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Willis Lease Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.50
|1.58
|2.47
The potential upside of the rivals is -14.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|-3.19%
|5.6%
|25.5%
|62.79%
|102.04%
|79.91%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.63 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Willis Lease Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s competitors beat Willis Lease Finance Corporation.
