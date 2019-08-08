Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 17.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19.00% 2.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation N/A 49 6.92 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is -14.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s competitors beat Willis Lease Finance Corporation.