Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19.00% 2.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation N/A 53 6.92 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 7.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s competitors are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.