Willis Investment Counsel Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Quaker Capital Investments Lifted Range Res (RRC) Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 35,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 287,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, up from 251,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $532,103 activity. Shares for $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 617,597 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co accumulated 362,690 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 149,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.21M shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested in 0.43% or 200,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4,680 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 1.05M shares. Swiss State Bank holds 386,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 21,000 shares. Tradition Mgmt Lc holds 86,475 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 84,100 shares stake. First Manhattan reported 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 13,192 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.37 million shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 6,511 were reported by Plancorp Lc. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 167,442 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt reported 14,392 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 15,241 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Company has 2.86% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 859,292 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.83% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas invested in 5,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 42,853 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.48% or 85,584 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns Inc invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fred Alger Management reported 28,323 shares. Moneta Gru Advsr holds 2,955 shares. Tctc Ltd Co owns 319,115 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:ESV) by 315,254 shares to 333,279 shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (NYSE:WM) by 93,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,413 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL).