Willis Investment Counsel Upped Its Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) Stake by $3.22 Million; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Declined, Rivulet Capital Upped Holding by $764,750

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98M, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 333,885 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 55,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 464,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.01M, up from 409,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 1.05 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests has 7,890 shares. 50,278 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 14,706 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.44% stake. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 39,295 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Davenport And Ltd stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Saturna Capital Corp reported 14,392 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). John G Ullman And Assoc reported 79,150 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 3.12M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.09M shares to 402,419 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.