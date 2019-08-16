Willis Investment Counsel Upped Bristol (BMY) Stake; RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARE (RLLVF) Shorts Increased By 140.84%

Willis Investment Counsel increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 35,454 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 287,012 shares with $13.69M value, up from 251,558 last quarter. Bristol now has $76.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 4.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RLLVF) had an increase of 140.84% in short interest. RLLVF’s SI was 103,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 140.84% from 43,100 shares previously. With 423,000 avg volume, 0 days are for RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RLLVF)’s short sellers to cover RLLVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.40% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0437. About 11,875 shares traded. Relevium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLVF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.92% above currents $46.87 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, May 3 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 34,915 shares to 206,703 valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Company (NYSE:SNY) stake by 163,580 shares and now owns 288,420 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New England Rech & Management Inc has 1.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 659,466 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp reported 7,355 shares stake. Private Ocean Llc owns 588 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.62% or 6.25M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 16,466 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 132.48 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 32,544 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 69,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 989,293 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 185,624 shares. 55,151 are owned by Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.29 million shares. Lincoln Natl stated it has 16,283 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.