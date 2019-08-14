Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Msc Industrial (MOS) Stake; Last Week CONMED (CNMD) Analysts

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Msc Industrial (MOS) stake by 76.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 215,800 shares as Msc Industrial (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 64,720 shares with $5.35 million value, down from 280,520 last quarter. Msc Industrial now has $7.59B valuation. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 4.42 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $92 target. See CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 147,313 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 97.72 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 225,657 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 83,743 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 87,702 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 128 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 802,995 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 7,795 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 10,023 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.81% or 432,012 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp reported 339,500 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.04% or 6,860 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 22 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TMK) stake by 6,624 shares to 105,564 valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (NYSEMKT:SEB) stake by 19,224 shares and now owns 19,862 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $38 target. CItigroup upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co.