Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Holding by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined; Alpine Associates Management Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4.58M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.24. About 289,154 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 81,845 shares to 3.72M shares, valued at $117.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 71,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.20 million for 20.84 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

