Willis Investment Counsel Stake in Pulse Seismic (PPL) Lifted by $1.05 Million; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Declined, Private Capital Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.45 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.84. About 975,140 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PPL) by 272.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pulse Seismic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 2.64 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communication stated it has 38,343 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Company reported 24,876 shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 1.46% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 2.06 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth reported 4,887 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 140,052 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Com Limited Co has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 127,290 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares reported 146,000 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ironwood Limited Liability reported 576 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 0.4% or 95,200 shares. Coastline has 7,460 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 535,983 shares. Zeke Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 12,927 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:KR) by 627,570 shares to 47,910 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC) by 547,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca reported 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 804,235 were reported by First Tru Advsr Lp. F&V Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 1,649 shares. 662 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory. Btr Capital Inc holds 1.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 37,379 shares. Private Tru Communications Na has 13,864 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has 0.44% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Miles Capital reported 0.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,993 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) stated it has 68,577 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 145,000 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 1,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 28,656 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Investment Company reported 1,373 shares stake.