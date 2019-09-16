Willis Investment Counsel Position in Ralph Lauren (RL) Has Decreased by $8.12 Million; Starboard Value LP Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Shares Declined

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 68.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 71,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 33,501 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 1.55 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 555,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.66 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 18,400 shares to 157,621 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 336,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $184.57M for 10.70 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

