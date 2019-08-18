Willis Investment Counsel Position in General Mills (FLR) Has Increased by $15.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Caz Investments LP Has Decreased Position in Och (OZM) by $3.82 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in General Mills Inc (FLR) by 1427.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 301,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 323,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 21,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.76M shares traded or 97.66% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 138,122 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Is Said to Shut Asia Hedge Fund, Focus on Main Strategy; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF FINANCE CO. LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Caz Lp accumulated 0.71% or 11,100 shares.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, PA Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC — OZM – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Another Fine Move – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) CEO Robert Shafir on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oz Management gains after GE Capital Aviation portfolio deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE) by 339,138 shares to 387,800 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) by 43,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,800 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MOS).