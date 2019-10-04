Willis Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Us Bancorp (New) (USB); Fmr Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $138.77 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528.18 million, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 1.34M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (USB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 59,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 464,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, up from 405,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 2.23M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.89M shares to 416,622 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 433,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson has 4,647 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 0.32% stake. Bb&T Securities stated it has 16,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 0.33% or 1,240 shares. 555,368 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 872,196 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership reported 0.51% stake. Texas-based Scott & Selber has invested 1.26% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 77,638 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 121,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 20,738 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,330 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden & Rygel owns 473,400 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,713 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.24M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.49% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Curbstone Fin Mgmt holds 0.62% or 45,150 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc reported 86,285 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth holds 4,233 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc, South Carolina-based fund reported 213,480 shares. Hemenway Company Limited Liability holds 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,713 shares. C Ww Wide Grp Hldg A S holds 724,850 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 7,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Oh has 418,077 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,637 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 43,145 shares.