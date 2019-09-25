Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $17.77 Million; Stock Value Rose; Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $352,000 as Stock Price Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 184,178 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 467,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 80,085 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 547,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 162,190 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,150 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 104,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Aperio Gp Limited Company holds 16,969 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 93,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Invest Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 33,715 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 337,463 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Boston Prns invested in 0.01% or 670,519 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Macquarie Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Northern Corp owns 726,088 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 35,864 shares to 272,164 shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.13 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.