Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Position by $476,974; Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 34,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 657,047 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 35,864 shares to 272,164 shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 163,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 56,140 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.51M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 225,190 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 15,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). South Dakota Invest Council owns 23,800 shares. 500 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Thomasville National Bank has invested 2.96% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Old Republic Corp owns 1.34 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 86,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 14,726 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 110,188 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65 million for 24.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 262,389 shares to 11.20 million shares, valued at $201.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.