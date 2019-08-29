Willis Investment Counsel Lowered By $34.44 Million Its Waste Management New (VZ) Position; CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (CLPHF) Shorts Increased By 17.59%

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Waste Management Inc New (VZ) stake by 77.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 334,323 shares as Waste Management Inc New (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 98,600 shares with $10.25M value, down from 432,923 last quarter. Waste Management Inc New now has $237.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 3.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) had an increase of 17.59% in short interest. CLPHF’s SI was 2.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.59% from 2.16 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 6343 days are for CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF)’s short sellers to cover CLPHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 500 shares traded. CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CLP Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company has market cap of $25.97 billion. It generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; retail of electricity and gas; property investment; and research and development activities.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Kroger Co stake by 502,578 shares to 675,720 valued at $16.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC) stake by 339,907 shares and now owns 413,806 shares. Hilton Food Group Plc (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia reported 528,503 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.81M shares. Fil Limited has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.90M shares. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Wealth Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,738 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) holds 3.29% or 41,699 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman Limited reported 5.16M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Inv Communications invested in 73,620 shares. Park Circle holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co reported 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 34,954 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Germain D J Inc owns 1.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 240,415 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.84% above currents $57.49 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.