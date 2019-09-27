Willis Investment Counsel Lowered By $29.64 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Sonos (SONO) SI Increased By 9.07%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) had an increase of 9.07% in short interest. SONO’s SI was 9.88 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.07% from 9.05 million shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 10 days are for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)’s short sellers to cover SONO’s short positions. The SI to Sonos Inc’s float is 25.4%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 804,976 shares traded. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 64.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 143,198 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 78,106 shares with $16.24M value, down from 221,304 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $229.76. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. It has a 62.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

More notable recent Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonos target lifted on IKEA potential; SONO +3% – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon launches new Dot, Echo, and Echo Studio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sonos (SONO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.4% – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 29% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Ready to Take on Everyone With New Smart Soundbar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stake by 35,864 shares to 272,164 valued at $22.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 50,849 shares and now owns 218,249 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Market Malaise Continues to Weigh on Home Depot Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc owns 4.35M shares. 96 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 690,091 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.04 million shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,273 shares. Athena Advsr Lc owns 1.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,460 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.96% stake. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 308,521 shares. Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,772 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Co owns 39,393 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability owns 38,638 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 3,270 shares. Massachusetts Finance Co Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Philadelphia Tru owns 6,008 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cim Limited Com owns 1,980 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 1.03% above currents $229.76 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21300 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13.