Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Stake in Homeserve Plc (HD) by $2.67 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Botty Investors Has Increased Holding by $2.85 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Homeserve Plc (HD) by 1269.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 205,139 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Homeserve Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company's stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NYSE:GSK) by 451,400 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mycelx Technologies Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

