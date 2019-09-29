Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $18.27 Million; Stock Declined; As Egain (EGAN) Market Valuation Declined, Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 109.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 424,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 812,797 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.21 million, up from 387,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 73.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 144,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The institutional investor held 53,259 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 197,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 208,680 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,412 shares to 147,330 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 234,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,965 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

