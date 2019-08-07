Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Its Medtronic (MCD) Holding by $12.90 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Price Rose, Birchview Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $350,000

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 478,131 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MCD) by 109.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 141,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 270,762 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 13,913 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.4% or 609,134 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Llc has 156,406 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pier Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 205,220 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd stated it has 8,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital holds 62,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,132 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 154,192 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited invested in 30,556 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Co owns 323,400 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 34,038 shares. Timpani Cap Limited Com holds 1.28% or 106,965 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 354,814 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:JPM) by 39,003 shares to 167,400 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,703 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL).

