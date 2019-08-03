Willis Investment Counsel Increased Wal (VAR) Position by $3.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Price Rose While Tctc Holdings Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60M, down from 12.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.53 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wal (VAR) by 78.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 31,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 72,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 40,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 508,065 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares to 49,844 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier: All Greased Up And Ready To Ride At 7.8x TTM P/E – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 639,936 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 122,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt Co holds 101,116 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Dnb Asset As holds 38,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 42,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1.66 million shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sei Invests holds 91,042 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 0.74% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 840,136 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 123,932 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 231,153 shares. Alps has 7,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 53 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 1,805 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,542 shares. Enterprise Ser owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 56 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 42 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.23% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Asset Management One Communications holds 0.05% or 60,673 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 51,335 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc owns 0.11% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 23,167 shares. Speece Thorson Capital owns 79,196 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 11,241 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 147,153 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 334 shares.