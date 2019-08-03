Willis Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Price T Rowe Group (PM) by $2.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (PM) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 17,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 183,292 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91M, down from 200,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 88,152 shares stake. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 0.24% or 17,493 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,080 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 18,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 30,907 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,324 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.09% or 295,465 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited holds 0.21% or 30,668 shares in its portfolio. Academy Cap Management Tx reported 5.83% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has 0.62% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5.60M are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd. Howland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,799 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 39 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 4,183 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Com stated it has 5,330 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118,428 shares to 91,065 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc Cl A by 142,565 shares to 145,175 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 5,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAA).