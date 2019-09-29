Willis Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) as Stock Value Rose; Manchester United Plc (MANU) Market Valuation Declined While Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Position by $4.72 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United Plc (MANU) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 262,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 11.20 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.79M, up from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Manchester United Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 115,167 shares traded or 80.77% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) by 2527.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 46,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 47,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 1,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 32,923 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 3,054 were accumulated by Fort L P. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 6,407 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.05% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Invesco Ltd stated it has 87,735 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 51,500 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw invested in 218,631 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated New York reported 0.32% stake.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,412 shares to 147,330 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 968,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,462 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,693 were reported by Sei Invests Company. 68 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Llc. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.05% or 4,486 shares. 633,099 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 123,744 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 19,757 shares. Thompson Investment Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Asset Strategies owns 7,496 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 23,949 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Td Asset Management has 100,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrow holds 0.28% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 8,993 shares. Qs Invsts reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Front Barnett Assocs Llc holds 2.64% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 108,516 shares.