Willis Investment Counsel Holding in Sterling Construction (SO) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Cambridge Advisors Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut by $365,396

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $167.1. About 977,644 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Sterling Construction (SO) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 63,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 226,182 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 289,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sterling Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 968,126 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1.12% or 20,453 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Epoch has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shell Asset Management invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wills Group Incorporated reported 17,969 shares stake. D L Carlson Inv Gru holds 0.1% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davis R M invested in 118,083 shares or 0.73% of the stock. America First Lc invested in 2,606 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wendell David Associates owns 19,205 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd holds 1,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Research Investors has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 41,101 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 1.39M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 45.85 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million.

