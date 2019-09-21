Willis Investment Counsel Holding In Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) Was Has Lifted; Heartland Express (HTLD) Position Lifted by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 43,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.31M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.10 million, up from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 352,752 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) by 2527.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 46,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 47,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, up from 1,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.97M shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 309,756 shares to 104,050 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howden Joinery by 316,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,405 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, IFF and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 2,022 are held by Eqis Cap Management Inc. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 700 are held by First Manhattan. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 5,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,423 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 46,815 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,950 are held by Kcm Advsr Lc. 37,691 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1,586 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl owns 148,772 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Saturna Capital Corp owns 5,142 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 699,532 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $69.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,330 shares, and cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HTLD shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 430,593 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Victory Capital stated it has 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Numerixs owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Lc reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,703 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 207,426 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 537,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 358,183 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 18,547 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 589,919 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 17,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 57,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 33,922 shares stake.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Did This Transport Company Just Sound the Alarm for Trucking Stocks? – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express Acquires Interstate Distributor Co. Nasdaq:HTLD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 06, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “Heartland Express Profit Beats Expectations But Operating Revenue Misses Estimates – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts More Bullish On TLs, Valuation A Key Reason – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.