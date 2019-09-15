Willis Investment Counsel Holding In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Upped; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $332,122 as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1085.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 336,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 367,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.13 million, up from 30,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T (BBT) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 6,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 201,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 208,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MSM) by 191,529 shares to 67,801 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 71,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,501 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.16 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,547 shares to 74,889 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).