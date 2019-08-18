Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Pulse Seismic (PPL) by $1.05 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Smart Portfolios Boosted Stake by $391,017

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PPL) by 272.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pulse Seismic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (NYSE:WM) by 93,887 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MOS) by 215,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,720 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 134,298 shares. 363,000 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,224 are owned by Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security, a Florida-based fund reported 79,432 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.47 million shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.18% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.46 million shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 58,429 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 29,739 shares. Grimes Communications holds 0.02% or 7,126 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% or 40,982 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 75,970 shares.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares to 258,445 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,871 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).