Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Pulse Seismic (PPL) Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Has Lifted Holding by $512,946

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PPL) by 272.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pulse Seismic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 16,364 shares to 28,606 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,466 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp by 359,002 shares to 653 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.