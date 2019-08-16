Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Bristol (BMY) as Stock Price Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased by $1.52 Million Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 35,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 287,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, up from 251,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atria Lc accumulated 16,339 shares. Mcrae has 4.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 112,827 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 10,807 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 350 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0.06% or 57,763 shares. Kellner Capital Limited Liability Company holds 9.45% or 147,100 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.17% or 57,848 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 46,324 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davidson Advisors invested in 138,896 shares. Bb Biotech Ag reported 2.20 million shares. Jefferies Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 234,227 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meyer Handelman holds 6,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Llc accumulated 233,044 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Ltd invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 17,636 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com. 17,605 were reported by Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Communications. Mengis Mgmt Inc holds 43,931 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors owns 47,430 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,062 shares. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sabal Trust Communication stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 55,151 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 16,619 are owned by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,649 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 42,594 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 7,888 shares. Moreover, Lucas Capital Management has 1.98% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 35,118 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 641,738 shares or 1.7% of the stock.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN) by 140,974 shares to 131,826 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,996 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SNY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.