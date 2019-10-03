Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) Position by $6.68 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $868,979 as Market Value Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 5,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 17,884 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 22,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.06. About 1.54 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) by 2527.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 46,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 47,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, up from 1,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 444,011 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Invest holds 0.06% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 2,105 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 254,492 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.1% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Nomura holds 0% or 5,235 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 39,116 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Davenport & Ltd invested in 0% or 1,429 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 4,268 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 86,402 shares. Hm Payson & Com stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,764 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.79% or 22,351 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.07% or 1,756 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 74,123 shares. Corp has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 234,435 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,929 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance invested 1.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howard Mngmt invested in 6,077 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lathrop Invest Management reported 0.07% stake. Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.64% or 6,675 shares in its portfolio. 1,972 were reported by Windsor Cap Limited Liability. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,913 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,347 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 9,179 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 478,319 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 97,906 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested 2.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcmillion Capital has 465 shares. Connors Investor Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Partners, a New York-based fund reported 515,368 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 5,440 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

