Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) as Shares Rose; As Pra Group (PRAA) Share Value Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 70,453 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.81 million market cap company. It closed at $95.83 lastly. It is down 4.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 29,601 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 30,286 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 73,323 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0% or 151,600 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 54,886 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt has invested 1.84% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Franklin Res accumulated 0.01% or 577,340 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 2.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp owns 1.54M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 11,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 3,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 916,760 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 68,496 shares.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PRA Group Names Vice President, Office of the Consumer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Painful Reset As PRA Group’s Performance Remains Lumpy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Announces Pricing of $300 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2017.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation by 440,350 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More important recent AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “SPTN Stock Price & News – SpartanNash Co. – Wall Street Journal” on April 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire”, Fortune.com published: “The NYSEâ€™s Owner Wants to Bring Bitcoin to Your 401(k). Are Crypto Credit Cards Next? – Fortune” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.99 for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RCI) by 254,060 shares to 359,615 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (OEF) by 52,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:EMR).